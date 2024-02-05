D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 10,137 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.31% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $88,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,268.9% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,124. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $115.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.81.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

