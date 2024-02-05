D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 79,033 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 630,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,033 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $33,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
VXUS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.92. 2,110,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,177,395. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.