D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,436,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,011 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $323,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.69. 4,510,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,915,479. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

