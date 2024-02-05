D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.35% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $28,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,824,000 after purchasing an additional 280,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,375,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152,109 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,298,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,634,000 after purchasing an additional 138,597 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $81.23. 285,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.80. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $81.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

