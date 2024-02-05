D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,157 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $453.45. 3,541,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,126. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $414.93. The company has a market cap of $362.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.76 and a 12 month high of $455.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

