D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 22,129 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,129 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $40,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.53. 593,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,474. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $175.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.