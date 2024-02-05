D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 5,684 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,351 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,684 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after buying an additional 130,377 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after buying an additional 520,655 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after buying an additional 275,675 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after buying an additional 47,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $3.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $253.18. 619,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $259.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

