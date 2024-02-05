D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 81,021 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,569 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 81,021 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intel were worth $22,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,571,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,352,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $182.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

