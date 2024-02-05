D.A. Davidson & CO. Trims Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $21,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.55. 1,888,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.52. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

