Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phraction Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.6% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% during the third quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 30,502 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 19.2% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 4,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 31.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.67. 1,171,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,158,472. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.88. The firm has a market cap of $182.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $249.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

