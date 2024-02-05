Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $290.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.00.

NYSE DHR opened at $246.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $182.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.88. Danaher has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $248.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

