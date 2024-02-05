DeepOnion Hits Market Capitalization of $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 59.7% against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $8.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.67 or 0.00123142 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00037194 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00020980 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00008254 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 379.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002324 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

