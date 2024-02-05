Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$43.50

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$42.50 to C$43.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Definity Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.06.
Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$984.10 million for the quarter. Definity Financial had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 11.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 2.6997264 earnings per share for the current year.
Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.
