Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock Position Lifted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 378.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43,586 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 154.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 105.5% in the third quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $86.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.87. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 48.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

