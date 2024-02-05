Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) CEO Edward H. Bastian Sells 71,840 Shares

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $39.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,563,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,262,825,000 after buying an additional 995,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,150,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,050,000 after purchasing an additional 498,172 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,493,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,323,000 after purchasing an additional 324,229 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

