Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.95.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $172.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

