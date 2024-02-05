Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $523.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LII. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $445.00.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $419.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $232.00 and a 52-week high of $458.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $433.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.60%.

In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total transaction of $439,427.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its holdings in Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Lennox International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

