Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Stephens

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Digi International in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of Digi International stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 103,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 3.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Digi International in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Digi International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 283,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Digi International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Digi International by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

