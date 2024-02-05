Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOMP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on February 15th

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

Dime Community Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

DCOMP stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.53.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.