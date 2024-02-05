Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stake Lowered by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $22,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,714. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.95. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

