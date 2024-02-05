Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

DFAT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.72. The stock had a trading volume of 38,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

