Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report) were down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.71 and last traded at $55.02. Approximately 9,225,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 11,642,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.48.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.85.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 17.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 802,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 120,505 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 470.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 540,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 484,359 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $4,121,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,406,000.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

