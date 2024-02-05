Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 10.1%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 10.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.34. 9,494,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 14,991,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Down 5.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 266.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 1,301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter.

