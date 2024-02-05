Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.03

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $69.03 and last traded at $68.98, with a volume of 44249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Disc Medicine news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $140,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Disc Medicine news, CFO Joanne Bryce sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $142,296.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $140,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,441 shares of company stock valued at $22,702,933. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

