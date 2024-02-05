Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.33. The company had a trading volume of 363,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,688. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.69 and a 200 day moving average of $132.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $233.74.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

