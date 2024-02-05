Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $50.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPG. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LPG

Dorian LPG Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.16. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.84%.

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $436,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,663.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dorian LPG news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $249,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,901.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $436,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,663.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,129 shares of company stock worth $1,815,486 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 685 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter worth about $745,743,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.