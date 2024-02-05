Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.60.

ASML stock opened at $890.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $748.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $677.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $563.99 and a 1-year high of $893.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

