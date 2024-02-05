Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $80.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $99.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

