Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,947 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $1,208,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.3% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $610.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $639.58 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $384.05 and a 1-year high of $654.02. The company has a market cap of $179.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $608.06 and a 200-day moving average of $550.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.