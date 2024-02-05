Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) vs. Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and Bone Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A $5.51 9.26 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.49 million ($49.68) -0.06

Bone Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

13.9% of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Bone Biologics N/A -123.44% -82.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA 0 0 0 0 N/A Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bone Biologics has a consensus target price of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,015.99%. Given Bone Biologics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA.

Summary

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA beats Bone Biologics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection. Its products portfolio includes anesthesia devices and ventilators, thermoregulation equipment, consumables and accessories, supply units, lights, gas management systems, patient monitoring, software applications, system products, and other services. The company's product portfolio also comprises stationary and mobile gas detection systems, personal protective equipment, and alcohol and drug testing devices. In addition, it offers various training and services, as well as fire training facilities for firefighters. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lübeck, Germany. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA operates as a subsidiary of Stefan DrÄGer Gmbh.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.