Drexel Morgan & Co. Buys 300,000 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,118,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 20.9% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $76,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,376,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,298,414. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

