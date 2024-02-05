Drexel Morgan & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,326 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 0.5% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $222,063,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $196,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $87.50. The stock had a trading volume of 732,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,635. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.47. The stock has a market cap of $116.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

