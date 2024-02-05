DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.00.

DHT.UN stock opened at C$14.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.77. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of C$7.07 and a 52 week high of C$14.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

