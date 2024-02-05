Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Sold by Avory & Company LLC

Avory & Company LLC decreased its position in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Duolingo accounts for about 0.4% of Avory & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Avory & Company LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

DUOL traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,618. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -655.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.65. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.36 and a 52-week high of $245.87.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 177,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $35,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,556,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,224,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $207,262.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,222.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 177,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $35,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,556,688 shares in the company, valued at $704,224,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 318,200 shares of company stock worth $64,991,750. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

