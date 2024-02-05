DuPont de Nemours (DD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect DuPont de Nemours to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $62.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.45. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

