Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Jean Martineau Sells 5,000 Shares

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) Director Jean Martineau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$20,150.00.

Shares of TSE:DNG traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 146,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,507. Dynacor Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.88 and a twelve month high of C$4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$151.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Dynacor Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of C$85.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Dynacor Group’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.

