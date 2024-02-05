Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EMN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.53. 1,542,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,757. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $91.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after acquiring an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

