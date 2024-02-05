easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $571.00.
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
