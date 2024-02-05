Echelon Wealth Partners Analysts Give Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) a C$2.70 Price Target

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) has been given a C$2.70 price target by investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 60.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upgraded Alithya Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Alithya Group from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on Alithya Group from C$3.15 to C$2.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.02.

TSE:ALYA traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$1.68. The company had a trading volume of 12,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,301. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.02. The company has a market cap of C$148.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.55. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of C$1.34 and a 1 year high of C$3.00.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

