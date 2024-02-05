Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of EW opened at $86.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $94.87.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $565,498.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,960,748.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 144.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.