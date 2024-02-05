Electroneum (ETN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $527,147.83

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $41.57 million and approximately $527,147.83 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005670 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000012 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 264% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,964,845,193 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

