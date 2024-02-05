Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Increased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,242.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE EMR traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.50. 276,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,231. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.89. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $100.62. The firm has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EMR. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.72.

View Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.