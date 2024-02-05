Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down to $101.76

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $101.76, but opened at $98.81. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $94.51, with a volume of 1,751,027 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.91.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENPH

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.