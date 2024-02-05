Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.61.

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

ELS opened at $68.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average is $68.09. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 143.8% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 156,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 672.4% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 270,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

