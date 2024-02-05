ERC20 Market Capitalization Achieves $17.04 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. One ERC20 token can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 49.4% lower against the US dollar. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $17.04 million and approximately $1,002.02 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00016284 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00016243 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,564.53 or 0.99975405 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00011104 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00179397 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.02095605 USD and is up 30.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $581.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.