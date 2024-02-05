Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $81.90 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $81.90 million and approximately $287,335.40 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002642 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,360.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00159800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.06 or 0.00554899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00057169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00390912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00167510 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,175,622 coins and its circulating supply is 73,175,442 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

