Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

EVBN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Shares of EVBN opened at $29.70 on Friday. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $162.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In related news, Director Lee C. Wortham acquired 2,966 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.23 per share, with a total value of $80,764.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,760.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $64,152.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,610.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee C. Wortham purchased 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.23 per share, for a total transaction of $80,764.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,760.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in Evans Bancorp by 86.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in two segments: Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

