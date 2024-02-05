Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stake Increased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Free Report) by 29.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,621 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Everbridge by 2.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Everbridge by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Everbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Everbridge from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $28.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $35.55.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $144,944.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,358 shares of company stock worth $353,219. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

