Evercore ISI Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.83. Amazon.com has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $172.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 over the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $2,001,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

