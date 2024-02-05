EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in EverQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.87. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

