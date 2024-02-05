EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised EverQuote from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.
NASDAQ:EVER opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.87. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $17.92.
EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.25 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 34.24% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. Equities research analysts expect that EverQuote will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.
EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.
